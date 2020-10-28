A A
Erdogan proposes joint effort with Putin to halt fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he proposed a joint effort with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan days after a U.S. initiative collapsed.
“I held detailed discussions with Putin and said let’s put an end to this in the Caucasus,” Erdogan told lawmakers in parliament Wednesday about a phone call the previous evening with the Kremlin leader. “If you want, we can solve this together, you can hold talks with Pashinyan and I can talk with my brother, Aliyev.”