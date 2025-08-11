Nikol Pashinyan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hold telephone conversation

A telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place.

The Prime Minister presented to the President of Türkiye the results of the negotiations held on August 8, 2025 in the US capital Washington, in particular, the initialing of the “Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the joint application to the OSCE on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity, as well as the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia noted that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates an opportunity to establish a new quality of regional cooperation.

Issues on the Armenia-Turkey bilateral agenda were also discussed, in particular, the implementation of previously reached agreements.

The Prime Minister noted that the atmosphere for the implementation of these agreements is more favorable than ever.

The interlocutors agreed to continue active political dialogue.