PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia at the end of October (video)

Boryana Åberg and Piero Fassino, co-rapporteurs for the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Armenia’s obligations, will visit Armenia on a fact-finding mission at the end of October. A journalist from "A1+" in Strasbourg asked Boryana Åberg a few questions. Åberg represents Sweden in PACE, but she is of Bulgarian descent.

A1+: You are planning to visit Armenia, aren’t you?

Boriana Åberg: Yes, at the end of October.

A1+: And are there concerns regarding the protection of human rights in Armenia?

Boriana Åberg: Our evaluation will be based on our standard process for observation missions. We have a checklist on how the country under monitoring follows the decisions of the Venice Commission and how its legislation is in line with the standards. So, it's not a certain concern that is behind our decision to visit Armenia. It just gives us a better opportunity to meet people who are not here in Strasbourg, as NGOs, authorities, and I hope, people on the street.

I always try to get a sense of public opinion. For example, I try to get a haircut. As I mentioned, I'm from Bulgaria, so I understand Russian, and I'll ask, "What do you think? Do you like the government?" I don't put this in the report, so please don't misunderstand me, but I always try. Yes, taxi drivers are also good for this, and hairdressers. You know, you're sitting for an hour, so you have an opportunity to talk. And they are mostly ladies, so we often have a better connection than with taxi drivers. So, we need to see for ourselves. It's not a certain concern; it's just the way we usually work.

A1+: But according to a number of Armenian opposition leaders, there are political prisoners in Armenia.

Boriana Åberg: Yes, we just met with them. We met Mr. Rostomyan, Mr. Mamijanyan, and Mr. Gevorgyan(Armenian opposition MPs).They shared their concerns with us, and we are going to do our best when we are in Armenia to meet representatives of the opposition and to check with human rights organizations, NGOs, and other non-politically involved organizations as well.

We want to meet displaced people. Yes, but the possibility for them to return and to claim their properties is not a part of our report. As you know, in the Council of Europe context, Nagorno-Karabakh has always been treated as a part of Azerbaijan, whether we like it or not. And this has been the responsibility of the rapporteurs for Azerbaijan. However, the part about how these people are treated in Armenia, their human rights and their well-being—yes, we are going to reflect that or shed light on that.

This is why I prefer to provide statements after our visit.