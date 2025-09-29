Pashinyan is holding meetings at PACE: The session is live. (video)

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will soon meet with the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Mathias Guyomar. He has already met with the President of PACE and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. A meeting is also scheduled with the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty. On September 30, Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the PACE autumn part-session.

The PACE autumn session started at 11:30 local time.

Debates on the protection of the lives of journalists reporting from Gaza and on the need to step up efforts to liberate Ukrainian journalists held in captivity by the Russian Federation are on the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, will address the Assembly, as well as Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, and President of the Committee of Ministers, who will present the traditional communication from that body and answer questions from delegates.

The Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, will also address the parliamentarians during a debate on the Assembly’s support for Kazakhstan and its democratic reforms. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, will hold a question and answer session with the parliamentarians.

During the session, the Assembly will elect its Secretary General for the next five years.