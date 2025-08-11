Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister presented to the Russian President the results of the negotiations held on August 8, 2025 in the US capital Washington, in particular the initialing of the “Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the joint application to the OSCE on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity, as well as the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project.

The Prime Minister expressed conviction that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up new opportunities not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for all countries in the region. The interlocutors agreed to continue active contacts and political dialogue.