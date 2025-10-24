Ucom Reopens Its Sales and Service Center on 8 Komitas Avenue

Ucom, continuing the modernization of its sales and service network, has reopened its renovated and fully upgraded service center at 8 Komitas Avenue.

The renovated center operates Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 20:00, and on Sundays from 10:00 to 19:00, without breaks. Visitors can benefit from Ucom’s fixed-line, mobile, and internet services, receive professional consultation, and purchase various devices, such as smartphones, headphones, speakers, smartwatches, tablets, and Wi-Fi devices, and other gadgets from well-known brands.

Until October 31 inclusive, subscribers who sign up for any Unity package for 12 months at the Komitas 8 service center will receive one month of free usage.

Unity packages combine high-speed fixed internet, mobile services with plenty of minutes and internet, next-generation devices, and access to more than 200 TV channels, allowing customers to save up to 50 percent.

“At Ucom, we continuously improve our service network to make it more convenient and accessible. As a customer-centric company, we focus not only on enhancing our services but also on creating an environment where people interact with our team. Every detail here is designed with one goal in mind - to ensure our customers enjoy fast and pleasant service,” said Ralph Yirikian, the General Director of Ucom.

Note, that Ucom has 75 sales and service centers across Armenia, 23 of which are located in Yerevan.