A A
In just one year, Barerar.am became the best way to help compatriots directly, without intermediaries (video)Support A1+!
The Barerar.am platform was launched on August 26, 2024 to provide direct, without any intermediaries, assistance to families living in extremely difficult social conditions.
As a pan-Armenian initiative and the only project of its kind worldwide, Barerar.am has, in just one year, saved lives and transformed countless destinies.
This mission has been embraced by many well-known figures, as well as thousands of Armenians in Armenia and across the globe.
The Barerar.am website and mobile application were created by the “Vardanyan Family” Charity Foundation.