In just one year, Barerar.am became the best way to help compatriots directly, without intermediaries (video)

The Barerar.am platform was launched on August 26, 2024 to provide direct, without any intermediaries, assistance to families living in extremely difficult social conditions.

As a pan-Armenian initiative and the only project of its kind worldwide, Barerar.am has, in just one year, saved lives and transformed countless destinies.

This mission has been embraced by many well-known figures, as well as thousands of Armenians in Armenia and across the globe.

The Barerar.am website and mobile application were created by the “Vardanyan Family” Charity Foundation.


