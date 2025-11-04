The Largest 5G Coverage in Armenia: Ucom’s Network Now Reaches More Than 94% of the Population

Ucom has expanded its 5G network to five more cities - Armavir, Yeghegnadzor, Vardenis, Gavar, and Talin - now covering 96% of cities in Armenia. As a result, Ucom currently provides the widest 5G coverage in the country, available in 47 cities, dozens of communities, as well as at Myler Mountain Resort, along the Yerevan–Dilijan highway, and at the Bagratashen, Bavra, and Agarak border checkpoints. Today, more than 94% of Armenia’s population has access to high-speed and reliable mobile internet, connecting people across the country to the digital world.

“At Ucom, we are constantly moving forward, continuously modernizing our infrastructure. As a result, Armavir, Yeghegnadzor, Vardenis, Gavar, and Talin are now part of Ucom’s 5G network, which today offers the widest coverage in Armenia. We remain committed to delivering the most advanced solutions and the most seamless experience to our customers,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

Infrastructure modernization remains one of Ucom's strategic priorities. Through extensive ongoing upgrades, Ucom subscribers benefit from faster and more reliable connectivity that meets international telecommunications standards.

5G introduces a new level of digital experience - enabling high-quality video calls for work and study, real-time sharing of large data files, and seamless use of next-generation smart technologies. It helps foster equal access to education, healthcare, and professional opportunities - regardless of location.

It should be noted that, 5G connectivity on Ucom’s network will also be available on Samsung smartphones that support 5G technology and run at least Android 16․

The full list of cities with access to fixed and mobile services, along with more detailed information about the 5G network, can be found on the company’s official website.