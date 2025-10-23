Ucom General Director Ralph Yirikian Speaks on Digital Security

Ucom’s General Director Ralph Yirikian delivered a speech at the 13th Annual International Conference of the Financial Ombudsman’s Institution, organized by the Office of the Financial System Mediator, under the theme “The Financial Ombudsman’s Institution: From Fraud Prevention to Fair Resolution.”

In his speech, Mr. Yirikian discussed trends in digital fraud, highlighting the importance of data protection, customer trust, and corporate responsibility in shaping a culture of digital security.

“Digital security today is one of the greatest responsibilities of any business. At Ucom, we firmly believe that technological advancement must go hand in hand with a responsible approach. We invest not only in innovative networks and solutions but also in building a safe and conscious digital environment where every customer can feel protected and confident,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

The 13th Annual International Conference of the Financial System Mediator brought together more than 120 representatives from the financial and private sectors, including the Central Bank of Armenia, the central banks of the EAEU member states,the Financial Ombudsman offices from Russia, Singapore, and South Africa, representatives of state institutions, as well as experts from other countries.

Discussions focused on the prevention of fraud in digital payments, cybersecurity, and the application of artificial intelligence — all aimed at fostering a fair and transparent financial environment.