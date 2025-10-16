Ucom Supports the Development of a Digital Security Culture in Armenia

To promote the dissemination of knowledge and skills in the field of digital security, Ucom, as a technology partner, supports the 5th Intensive Cybersecurity Course initiated by the Armenian Peace Initiative and the French University in Armenia.

The course, led by renowned French experts — Sébastien Barguirdjian, Cybersecurity Lecturer at the Rennes–Saint-Malo University of Technology, and Nicolas Renard, Cloud Architect at Orange — aims to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to anticipate, identify, and effectively counter cyber threats.

“Peace and security in the digital world also require education, collaboration, and responsibility. At Ucom, we believe that every such initiative not only transfers knowledge but also helps build a culture of trust and resilience within our society. Today, as technologies become an inseparable part of every person’s life, it is essential that all of us — the private sector, educational institutions, and civil organizations — unite to ensure a high level of digital literacy and a secure environment,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“I am very pleased that Ucom, Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, is joining our program as a technology partner. The API is a non-governmental organization operating through private and public grants and donations, with the goal of strengthening the security and resilience of Armenian society,” noted Vighen Papazian, President of the Armenian Peace Initiative, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration.

The international standard course includes 92 hours of training, covering the full spectrum of cybersecurity — from systems management and virtualization to digital forensics, networks, and penetration testing. Upon completion, all participants receive a joint certificate issued by the French University in Armenia and the Armenian Peace Initiative.