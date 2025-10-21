Silicon Mountains 2025 Tech Summit Concludes with the Support of Ucom

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a theory — it is a tool that is shaping new realities in business, education, and everyday life. With this vision, the Silicon Mountains 2025 Tech Summit, held in Yerevan under the theme “The Anatomy of Artificial Intelligence,” which brought together leading international and local experts in AI and emerging technologies, with Ucom as the event’s Platinum Partner.

Innovators and industry professionals discussed how algorithms and neural networks are driving innovation, why the human factor remains crucial even in highly automated environments, the role of data and AI systems in increasing business efficiency, and other vital topics related to the structure and applications of artificial intelligence.

One of the summit’s key highlights was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Ucom and Nokia, titled “Autonomous Networks and Artificial Intelligence Applications for 6G.” The MoU was signed by Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom, and Dr. Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Networks for the European Market at Nokia.

Under this agreement, the two companies committed to jointly exploreing and advanceing next-generation autonomous network architectures, test AI applications in telecommunications networks, and incorporate the results of these trials into the development of 6G standards within the 3GPP framework, etc. new era for the telecommunications industry

With Ucom’s support, the summit also welcomed Ivan Lesic, Technical Director of Nokia’s Mobile Networks for Central and Southern Europe, as a special guest speaker. He delivered a presentation on “6G and AI in Future Networks.”

This year’s format also included B2B and individual meetings, providing participants with opportunities to establish new collaboration platforms.

“6G technology and artificial intelligence are ushering in a new era for the telecommunications industry. This MoU between Ucom and Nokia is not just a document of cooperation but a shared vision to build the future ecosystem of connectivity — one where innovation serves to make customer experiences ever more efficient and convenient,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“The summit brought together technology leaders, public institutions, international partners, the private sector, and academia with one shared mission — to make technology accessible for every community, school, and young person,” noted Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Union of Employers of ICT.

Within the framework of the event, a special commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Silicon Mountains Summit was also officially cancelled.

This year, the summit welcomed around thousand participants, including representatives of government institutions, the private sector, diplomatic missions, educational and research organizations, as well as numerous AI enthusiasts and professionals committed to contributing to the development of the digital future.

Silicon Mountains has been organized for the sixth consecutive year by the Union of Employers of ICT, with the support of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia. Ucom has been the Platinum Partner of the summit for the past three years.