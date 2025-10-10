OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen to visit South-Caucasus

HELSINKI, 10 October 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, will visit Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia from 13 to 15 October for meetings with high-level government officials, as well as representatives of civil society and think tanks.

The agenda includes, among other items, the progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, with particular attention to the conclusion of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures. In Georgia, meetings will focus on Georgia’s internal and external challenges, with a focus on the continued support of the OSCE to the Geneva International Discussions to address the consequences of the 2008 war.

Finland, as Chair of the OSCE in 2025, places strong importance on safeguarding civic space and ensuring an enabling environment for civil society. This priority will be underlined throughout the visit.