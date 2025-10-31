Ucom General Director Ralph Yirikian Presented His Vision for Telecommunications in the Era of AI

Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom, participated in the annual conference titled “Governance, Risk, and Compliance in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Assets”, organized by the Internal Auditors Institute – Armenia NGO, where Ucom acted as a technological partner.

The conference brought together more than 150 professionals and leading experts in the fields of internal audit, compliance, information security, and risk management from the UAE, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Lebanon, Slovenia, and other countries.

Ralph Yirikian delivered a keynote speech titled “From Connection to Responsibility: Telecommunications in the Era of AI”, presenting his vision for the development of the telecommunications sector in the age of artificial intelligence.

“At Ucom, we recognize that artificial intelligence and digital technologies are shaping the future of every industry — from business to public governance. Telecommunications stands as a key pillar of this ecosystem: we are responsible not only for the quality and speed of connectivity but also for ensuring data protection, digital trust, and secure interaction between people and businesses,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

After the speech, a commemorative souvenir was presented to Ralph Yirikian as a symbol of appreciation for being the Technology Partner of the conference.

“Once again, this year’s IIA-Armenia conference successfully became a key platform for knowledge and experience sharing, uniting leading professionals from the field. We are pleased that the discussions focused on such relevant topics as artificial intelligence and digital assets — areas that are defining the future of business, corporate governance, and oversight functions. We are confident that each participant left with valuable tools to contribute to the sustainable development of their organizations. We sincerely thank our partners for helping make this important event a reality,” said Ara Chalabyan, President of the Internal Auditors Institute – Armenia NGO.

During the conference, participants discussed the progress of digital transformation in business, explored practical aspects of artificial intelligence implementation, analyzed risks, and identified new opportunities, as well as addressed the current challenges of digital assets and cybersecurity.

UCOM CJSC