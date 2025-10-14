Ucom and Nokia։ Autonomous Networks and AI Applications for 6G

On October 14, within the framework of Silicon Mountains 2025: Anatomy of Artificial Intelligence Tech Summit, Ucom’s General Director Ralph Yirikian and Dr. Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Networks Europe at Nokia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the topic “Autonomous Networks and Artificial Intelligence Applications for 6G.”

Through this MoU, Ucom and Nokia committed to sharing their strategic vision for the future development of 6G technology, strengthening their cooperation in the telecommunications sector, and becoming leading contributors to innovation in the new technological era. According to the memorandum, the companies will collaborate on next-generation and autonomous network architecture, AI applications for networks, and the joint execution of field trials to test developed concepts. They will also conduct frontier lab and/or field trials for 6G networks and integrate the acquired know-how into 6G standardization studies under 3GPP.

“At Ucom, we are convinced that the future is being built today. Autonomous networks and AI applications for 6G will form the foundation of the new reality of communications. This cooperation with Nokia will allow us to jointly develop innovative solutions and accelerate digital transformation in Armenia. We also highly value the fact that our long-standing and fruitful collaboration with Nokia is entering a new stage, opening new opportunities for growth․ All these innovations aim to bring the latest AI-powered solutions to our customers, making their everyday lives more convenient”, Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom noted.

“We have been working on 6G for several years already, leading a number of research projects in Europe and globally. AI will be a native part of 6G because AI can make radio access networks more autonomous and intelligent, increasing performance, efficiency, security, robustness and enabling new opportunities”, Dr. Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Networks Europe at Nokia said. “It is very important for us to innovate jointly with our valued customers like Ucom, test what we have developed in our labs, and co-create new business opportunities tailored to the needs of the respective market.

In 2024, Ucom and Nokia signed an official agreement to modernize Ucom’s network across Armenia in preparation for the nationwide 5G rollout. During this period, Nokia upgraded Ucom’s core fixed and mobile infrastructures by introducing a new high-capacity IP transport network, significantly enhancing the experience of both mobile and fixed users by ensuring faster and more reliable data transmission. As a result, Ucom now operates the widest 5G network in Armenia, with more than 91.2% of the country’s population having access to fast and reliable mobile internet.

Within the framework of the Silicon Mountains 2025 Summit, more than a dozen internationally renowned experts highlighted how algorithms and neural networks are shaping innovations, why the human factor remains essential even in highly automated environments, the role of data in enhancing business efficiency, as well as other issues related to the structure and functions of artificial intelligence.

The summit, organized for the sixth consecutive year by the Union of Employers of ICT with the support of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, has become a key platform for exploring cutting-edge technologies. For the past three years, Ucom has proudly served as the Platinum Partner of the event․