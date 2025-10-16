200 Scholarships for the Best Students. Ameriabank Announces a Contest for the Second Year in a Row

Ameriabank is launching the “My Armenia, My Future” scholarship contest for the students of public and private universities in Armenia for the second year in a row. The purpose of the contest is to identify and encourage proactive students with flexible and creative mindset, the best 200 to receive scholarships of AMD 50,000 per month each, to be paid for 4 months during the second semester of the academic year 2025-2026.

Eligible participants of the “My Armenia, My Future” contest are all students who are holders of Ameriabank Visa Student card, except those who have already received a scholarship or another award under the previous edition of the contest.

Winners will be selected based on the combination of the following two criteria:

Cumulative grade point average (GPA) as of the end of the 1 st semester of the academic year 2025-2026

semester of the academic year 2025-2026 Automated IQ test results

The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the “My Armenia, My Future” contest is November 15, 2025, 11:59 p.m. Yerevan time. The terms of participation and other details are available here.

Under the 2024-2025 edition of the “My Armenia, My Future” contest 160 students from 15 universities of Armenia received scholarships.

The contest is held in cooperation with “reArmenia” charity foundation.

About Ameriabank

