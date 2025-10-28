Ucom Supports the Development of a Safe and Trusted Digital Environment in Armenia

Ucom is the technological partner of the annual international conference titled “Governance, Risk, and Compliance in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Assets”, organized by the Internal Auditors Institute – Armenia NGO and taking place in Yerevan from October 31 to November 1.

The conference brings together more than 150 professionals and experts in the fields of internal audit, risk management, compliance, and information security from the UAE, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Lebanon, Slovenia, and other countries.

During the event, Ucom’s General Director, Ralph Yirikian, will deliver a speech titled “From Connection to Responsibility: Telecommunications in the Era of AI”, presenting his vision on the development of the telecommunications industry in the age of artificial intelligence.

“The era of artificial intelligence compels us to rethink the meaning of connection. Today, connectivity is not merely about technology but also about trust, data protection, and responsibility for cybersecurity. Ucom remains committed to its mission of creating a safe, advanced, and human-centered digital environment for its subscribers,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“The goal of the IIA-Armenia 2025 Conference is to promote best practices in corporate governance in the age of artificial intelligence and digital assets. While this era provides vast opportunities for businesses, it also introduces new risks. It is therefore crucial to ensure effective collaboration between governance and oversight functions. The conference aims to serve as a platform where participants can learn from both Armenian and international experts, exchange ideas, and find valuable and applicable solutions for their business environments. We thank our partners for supporting us and, by doing so, helping us achieve our goals,” said Ara Chalabyan, President of the Internal Auditors Institute – Armenia NGO.

This annual platform aims to encourage knowledge exchange, foster a culture of governance and risk management, and uncover new opportunities in digital transformation, AI application, and cybersecurity.

For the second consecutive year, Ucom is supporting the conference as a partner, contributing to the formation of a safe and trusted digital environment in Armenia.