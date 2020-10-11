A A
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Armenia to visit Russian Federation with official visit
On October 11-13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Z.G.Mnatsakanyan will visit the Russian Federation with an official visit.
During the negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia is planned to discuss the whole spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation, foreign policy cooperation through the #EAEU, #CSTO and #CIS, coordination of positions in the #UN, #OSCE, the Council of Europe, #BSEC, other international forums. There will be a substantive exchange of views on international and regional topics. The progress of the implementation of the Plan of Consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Foreign Ministry of Armenia for 2020-2021 will be considered.
One of the key topics of the discussion will be the discussion on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. As a result of the agreements reached in Moscow on October 9-10, 2020 The dialogue on de-escalation of tensions in the zone of conflict will continue at the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the dialogue on de-escalation of tensions in the zone of conflict and creating conditions for resumption of a substantive negotiation process, including through mediation of the
The visit will be a logical continuation of the saturated Russian-Armenian political dialogue aimed at further development of close cooperation between our countries in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas.