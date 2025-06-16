Statement by the Armenian National Committee-International Concerning the Imminent Threat to Armenia’s Syunik Province Amid Regional Escalation

The Armenian National Committee-International expresses grave concern over the escalating threats posed by Azerbaijan toward the Syunik province of Armenia. In the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict, geopolitical instability has heightened, creating an additional threat of Azerbaijani aggressive actions that endanger the sovereignty of Armenia. We urge the international community to take decisive measures to prevent another act of aggression against Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has repeatedly emphasized that the “Zangezur Corridor” will be established “whether Armenia wants it or not.” Time and again, Aliyev has threatened to use force towards that end, and Azerbaijan has occupied over two hundred square kilometers of the Republic of Armenia's territory since September 2022. Such rhetoric, coupled with increased military exercises near Armenia’s borders and the diversion caused by the recent developments in the Middle East, signals a clear threat to the territorial integrity of Armenia.

1. Azerbaijan’s Increasing Hostility: Armenia faces an imminent threat as Azerbaijan continues its expansionist policies, seeking control over strategic territories under the guise of regional connectivity. Any attempt to seize any territory of Armenia under fabricated pretexts of “Zangezur Corridor” would constitute a serious violation of international law.

2. The Risk of Regional Escalation: The ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran add further complexity to the South Caucasus' security landscape. Azerbaijan's aggressive posture, backed by external allies, raises concerns that Armenia could be targeted under the pretense of regional realignments. The international community must act now to deter any such military provocations.

3. Call for Immediate International Action: We call upon the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, especially its Minsk Group co-chair countries, the United Nations Security Council and especially its five permanent members and the European Union, as well as Armenia’s allied and partner nations, to prevent Azerbaijan from exploiting global conflicts to pursue its territorial ambitions against Armenia. Diplomatic pressure and concrete actions must be taken to safeguard Armenia’s territorial integrity. We also call on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to make similar appeals and to ensure diplomatic and military-political deterrence mechanisms.

4. Urgent Need for Military and Diplomatic Support: Armenia requires strengthened support from its allies and partners to deter any potential threat. We call on friendly states to reaffirm their commitment to Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity by providing security measures, diplomatic solutions, and strategic partnership.

The Armenian National Committee-International stands firm in its commitment to protecting Armenia’s sovereignty. We urge international organizations and global leaders to recognize the severity of the situation and take immediate steps to uphold peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

ՀՅԴ Բյուրոյի Հայ դատի կենտրոնական խորհուրդ

16 հունիս, 2025թ․