A A
Medical organizations are currently equipped with the necessary medicines, medical supplies and the necessary number of ambulances - Arsen Torosyan
The Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan continues his tours in the medical organizations of Armenia and the Artsakh Republics to coordinate the organizational issues related to the medical care of the wounded injured because of the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan.
Being by the side of the medical staff, directly participating in the actual processes, Arsen Torosyan assured that all the medical organizations are currently equipped with the necessary medicines, medical supplies, equipment, and the necessary number of ambulances.