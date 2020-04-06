-
Aurora's #AraratChallenge Movement Donates $ 120,000 to the Health Ministry of Armenia
There were more treated cases of coronavirus than new registered ones - Nikol Pashinyan
LIVE. Doctor answers to your questions
Karabakh army soldier wounded
68-year-old citizen dies at night because of coronavirus
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with ‘persistent’ symptoms of coronavirus
The number is constantly increasing - Girl from Gyumri tell about Belgium
World Bank provides $ 3 million to Armenia for fight against coronavirus
When using the Zoom, pay attention to the security of the lessons (video)
Migrants are at greater risk - UN Office for Refugees
Research: People without symptoms may be infected with coronavirus. (video)
736 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
90% of the houses for rent are empty - Director of agency
8 people register their marriage during State of Emergency
COVID-19; letter of notification on opened account
Food prices fall in March
Ameria Bank continues to financially support importing and exporting companies
There is no flights from UAE to Yerevan currently - Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Armenia
LiVE. Press conference of Zaruhi Batoyan
9 cases of coronavirus registered in Kapan and 8 cases registered in Meghri
Entry ban places in Japan, including for citizens arriving from Armenia.
Coronavirus diagnosed among employees of Vardashen Penitentiary Protection Department
Break of tennis competition season extended until July 13
“St. Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to be fully emptied to fight coronavirus
92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Stay at home or drive safely (video)