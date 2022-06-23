I'm confident that today we will grant the candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova: President of the European Council (video)
Charles MICHEL, President of the European Council
Good morning everyone,
This is a decisive moment for the European Union, it is a geopolitical choice that we will make today.
And I'm confident that today we will grant the candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova and express a clear and strong European perspective for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. We have also this morning an important meeting with the leaders of Western Balkans. An important moment because there is a very simple will to reenergise the process with the Western Balkans to send a very clear and strong message.
And of course at the time being there are still discussions in Bulgaria. We will follow closely the situation, we are involved with the French rotating presidency in order to put proposals on the table in order to be able as soon as possible to start the discussions with Albania and with North Macedonia. It is a top priority for us. We will do everything to achieve an outcome on that important topic.
And also to make sure that all the efforts made regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina will have a positive effect for defusing the tensions in the country and to make sure that the institutions are working in the country.