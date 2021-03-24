Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia received the Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland
On March 24, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland Arni Thor Sigurdsson, (residence in Moscow) on the occasion of presenting the copies of his credentials.
Congratulating Arni Thor Sigurdsson upon assuming the responsible mission the Deputy Foreign Minister expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to the Armenian-Icelandic bilateral cooperation, in particular emphasizing the importance of launching bilateral political dialogues.
The parties touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the special emphasis on the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Both sides emphasized the importance of the urgent solution of the POWs issue and the stabilization of the humanitarian situation.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual readiness to take steps to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields and to fully realize the existing potential. The parties also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.