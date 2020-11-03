Special forces of enemy destroyed in forests and canyons - video

Terrorism must not be associated with any particular civilization, religion, nationality or ethnic group - Arayik Harutyunyan

Nikol Pashinyan sends letter of condolences to Chancellor of Austria over recent terror attack in Vienna

I recognize Artsakh!

Artak Beglaryan Received the President of ''One Free World International'' Human Rights Organization And A Member of Parliament of Iceland

Towns of Martuni and Shushi again bombarded by Azerbaijani armed forces

How did little Harut imitate Arayik Harutyunyan and start raising money? - video

7 people killed in shooting in center of Vienna

Deliberate Burning of At Least 1815 ha Forests in Artsakh by Azerbaijan is a War Crime. Human Rights Ombudsman

Statement by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on the act of vandalism against the building of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in the city of L

One Civilian Killed and One Wounded as a Result of the Strikes on Civilian Communities by Azerbaijan. Human Rights Ombudsman

Norwegian authorities to provide 1.5 million euros in humanitarian aid to civilian population of Artsakh affected by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Turks vandalize building of Consulate General of Republic of Armenia in Lyon

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a greater threat to the world than the coronavirus pandemic - Former Prime Minister of Turkey

Azerbaijani side opens artillery fire in the direction of settlement of Davit Bek, as result of which one civilian killed

Groups given order not only to take part in hostilities against Defense Army of Artsakh, but also to commit war crimes of terrorist nature against humanity

Forest cover belonging to our community on fire because of adversary’s use of white phosphorus

Fire in Geghovit village

Military Hospital Volunteers

2 Churches In Canada's Ontario Go Up In Flames

The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline

Martuni city of Artsakh bombed by armed forces of Azerbaijan

International Scientific-Educational Center of Armenia invites master students of Artsakh universities to participate in its master classes

We strongly and resolutely condemn the continued employment by Azerbaijan of prohibited means and methods

Armenians protest in front of Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles

Ohio to Consider Legislation Recognizing Artsakh

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters in the region by Turkey and Azerbaijan

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Met With Belgian MP Georges Dalman

Today, the Azerbaijani troops, terrorist groups, mercenaries, and bandits have continued their offensive operations in different directions