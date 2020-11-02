A A
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a greater threat to the world than the coronavirus pandemic - Former Prime Minister of Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a greater threat to the world than the coronavirus pandemic, former ally of the leader and head of opposition Turkish Future party Ahmet Davutoglu said.
Mr Davutoglu told party officials that the greatest danger to Europe and the world was the culture of despotism, which had been spread by populist leaders such as Mr Erdogan. “The criterion for the tribal-state is lack of choice, and choice is the measure of democracy," he said.
“As long our people are suffering, and there is deep corruption, and the dignity of our country is insulted abroad, we will keep calling for early elections," the former head of Mr Erdogan's ruling AK party said.