At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, Austria has reiterated its unambiguous support to the Armenian people - Armen Sarkissian
President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of the National holiday.
President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the steady Armenian-Austrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to strengthen and deepen for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
“At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, when our people are fighting for life and freedom, Austria has reiterated it unambiguous and unequivocal support to Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian people. I express my gratitude to you and Chancellor of Austrian Sebastian Kurz for the efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.
We also highly value the resolution of the Austrian parliament which condemns Turkey’s military intervention to the NK conflict and arms supply to Azerbaijan,” the message of President Armen Sarkissian reads in particular.