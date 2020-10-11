Martuni and Shushi and various large rural communities of Artsakh are being shelled at this moment. Spokesperson of President Vahram Poghosyan

Azerbaijan continued attacking․ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia

Further proof that Syrian mercenaries are fighting against Armenians in Artsakh

A.R.F.-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau Declaration

The subvversive group which entered Hadrut town on the morning killed 2 civilians at their home

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Friend of Artsakh President dies on battlefield today

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC stands ready to facilitate handover of bodies of those killed in action and the simultaneous release of detainees

Armenian community of Poland supporting Artsakh

I have just returned from Hadrout - Arayik Harutyunyan

Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

Protest action in London

Press conference of Arayik Harutyunyan again postponed

Shots from Stepanakert - Artsakh TV video

Azerbaijani armed forces holding city of Hadrut under fire

Azerbaijani units launch assault in direction of area called "Karakhambeyli" at 12:05

Enemy trying to change situation until ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes

Azerbaijanis launch drone strike in direction of rural community of Yeritsvank

Artsakh President’s press conference delayed

Armenians holding rally in Paris in support of Artsakh

Minister of Education and Science of Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan addresses letter to Director General of UNESCO

Artsrun Hovhannisyan presents current situation on front line

President of Azerbaijan ready to return to peace talks on Karabakh issue

Protectors of Armenian mountains - video of Ministry of Defense from Karvachar

Thank you to the President of Russia Putin for organizing it - President Armen Sarkissian’s interview to Bloomberg

Aliyev admits presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan

Vladimir Putin discusses situation in South Caucasus with permanent members of Security Council

Dan Bilzerian expresses his support for Armenian soldiers

Turkey creating ‘another Syria in Caucasus - Armenia president