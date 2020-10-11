Azerbaijan continued attacking․ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia

A A
Ceasefire announced in joint statement of 9 October in #Moscow must be respected and implemented. #Azerbaijan continued attacking #NagornoKarabakh after 12pm today, violating their commitment. #Stepanakert is bombed right now. This is heinous aggression— Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) October 10, 2020