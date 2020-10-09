A A
Targeting cultural heritage sites is strictly prohibited by number of international conventions - Ministry of Education and Science
Shelling the St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi should be considered as a cultural vandalism, the Ministry of Education and Science reports.
Deliberate destruction of cultural heritage sites is a war crime. History has shown that in any case of intolerance of the civilized values of others, the deliberate damage or destruction of cultural or religious heritage must be condemned with firm determination.
Targeting cultural heritage sites, especially in war situations, is strictly prohibited by a number of international conventions (UNESCO's Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict in 1954 and the 1954 and 1999 Protocols, UNESCO 2003 "Cultural Heritage Convention" declaration).