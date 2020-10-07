Sanction the aggressor Aliyev, expel Turkey from OSCE Minsk group - Charlie Weimers (video)
MEP Charlie Weimers states the following:
"High representative Borrell, we all lament the casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh, we all support the non-military solution but should we pretend Armenia and Azerbaijan are tarred with the same brush? No! This is a war of aggression by the Azeri dictator Aliyev, supported by the president Edogan's Jihadist allies, to enforce the injustice of Josef Stalin's separation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia.
Sanction the aggressor Aliyev, expel Turkey from OSCE Minsk group. Have the courtesy not to portrait the suffering people of Artsakh as equally belligerent as president Aliyev. In the words of Andrei Sakharov: for Azerbaijan the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is a matter of ambition, for the Armenians of Karabakh it’s a matter of life and death."