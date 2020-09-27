A A
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has telephone conversation with co-chair of Greece-Armenia friendship group
Today, the chairman of the Armenia-Greece friendship group Mkhitar Hayrapetyan had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart, the co-chair of the Greece-Armenia friendship group Dimitris Markopoulos.
Hayrapetyan presented in detail the active shelling unleashed by the enemy in the direction of numerous peaceful settlements along the entire line of contact early this morning. He noted that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.