“St. Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to be fully emptied to fight coronavirus (video)

At today’s government session Health Minister Arsen Torosyan states that as of this morning 92 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia.

The overwhelming majority of these cases were initially in questionable situation, some of them were in quarantine. "Of course, there are new cases, having arrived both by land and by air, from different countries. The scope of their contact is now being clarified to continue all the actions we have been taking so far, that is the isolation of known contacts of confirmed cases," said Arsen Torosyan. The minister mentions that there are already 16 Special Centers where both patients with positive test results but having light condition and the contacts of confirmed cases are kept.

At the moment, 9 medical institutions deal with the treatment of almost only coronavirus patients. These are: Nork Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital, Nork Marash Institute of Orthopedics, Police Hospital, Maternity Hospital of St Mother of God Medical Center, Artashat Medical Center, Gyumri and Vanadzor Infectious Disease Clinical Hospitals, Kapan Infectious Hospitals. "Given the increase in numbers, we have decided that St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry, will also have to deal with this issue, the hospital will be fully emptied and will function from today on as the only coronavirus hospital having the largest bed fund", he said. Arsen Torosyan informs that the patients of the hospital's resuscitation department will be transferred to other medical centers. Details in the video.