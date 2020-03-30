Stay at home, work remotely. IUnetworks offers 2 months of free subscription for Barevchat and IUConnect customer support solutions
IUnetworks is offering two months of free subscriptions for its customer care solutions, emphasizing the importance of providing remote customer support during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The wellbeing and health of people remains our number one priority during this coronavirus outbreak. Thanks to our IUConnect and Barevchat solutions offering remote customer support, businesses can continue to support their customers on safe distance”, said IUnetworks CEO Vahram Merangulyan.
Barevchat is live chat and chatbot solution combining all support channels like webchat and social accounts in a single interface thus providing effective customer service. Barevchat’s bot logic enables to create and manage your conversation logic using bot builder and helps to set up responses very quickly.
IUConnect is designed to enhance call centers productivity by all the benefits of inbound, outbound and automated call centers in one place. Efficient monitoring, managing, and smart routing of tasks, skill matching, reduced wait-time and increased number of tasks handled by each agent, historical reporting, and other helpful and intelligent interactions that improve the customer experience and loyalty
IUnetworks is part of the Galaxy Group of Companies, established in 1999 and uniting 15 companies from a wide variety of fields: telecommunication, information technologies, commerce, real estate, service and construction. It operates in Armenia, Georgia and Belarus. The Group is one of the dream employers in Armenia, with more than 3,000 employees at the moment.