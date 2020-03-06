A A Video Ծաղկաձորում խուճապային տրամադրությունները անցել են, այժմ ոչ մի խնդիր չկա. Վաղարշակ Հակոբյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Coronavirus cases in Iran: Control at the RA border checkpoints has been strengthened At the National Assembly reception they measure the temperature and only afterwards let inside The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Holy land is never empty: Alen Simonyan is confident that a “no” camp will be formed