Donald Trump is a very interesting politician, but he is often not taken seriously - Arman Navasardyan (video)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan is convinced that US President Donald Trump is a very interesting politician, but he is often not taken seriously. According to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, he has an interesting characteristic; he says something that people do not believe in and, in the end, he does it.

Referring to yesterday's statement of the US President, Arman Navasardyan added that Donald Trump "has left the genie out of the bottle" in the sense that they did something good for Tehran so that they can pursue the desire to acquire nuclear weapons.