Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Interview Social

Ինչու է դատախազությունը դեմ խրախուսանքներին․ քննարկում (video)

Ինչ է փոխվել բանտերում թավշյա հեղափոխությունից հետո։
Հյուրերն են իրավապաշտպան Ժաննա Ալեքսանյանը եւ փաստաբան Ռոբերտ Ռեւազյանը։

Armenian / Russian