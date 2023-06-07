Ucom business customers to buy a Macbook Pro, saving up to 30% off retail price

Ucom business customers to buy a Macbook Pro, saving up to 30% off retail priceSupport A1+!
Ucom Business customers now have the opportunity to join Ucom's Business Premium, Universal 8000, or Universal 12500 tariff plans for 12 months and purchase Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 at an unprecedentedly low price, saving up to 30% off the retail price. Additionally, Ucom offers the Trade-In and Buy-Back services for business customers, allowing them to exchange their old equipment for new ones.
To participate in Trade-In, corporate customers can visit any of Ucom's sales and service centers and present their old MacBook, regardless of where it was purchased. A Ucom specialist will assess the value of the used equipment, which will be deducted from the price of the newly purchased MacBook.
"As the official reseller of Apple in Armenia, Ucom not only provides corporate customers with the opportunity to upgrade to a more powerful and affordable next-generation work tool but also guarantees the Buy-Back option, allowing customers to sell their MacBooks at the end of the hardware lifetime," said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
Let us add, that MacBook 14 and MacBook 16 models come with an additional warranty, providing protection against repair costs after the expiration of the standard warranty period.