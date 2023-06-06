AxelMondrian & Partners opens its Yerevan office (video)Support A1+!
AxelMondrian & Partners, a certified consulting firm and a member of the European network, is delighted to announce the commencement of its operations in Armenia. With the opening of the Yerevan office, AxelMondrian & Partners ushers in a distinguished blend of classic methodology and institutional expertise in communication and reputation management to the region. Through its experienced and highly qualified professionals, the company aims to collaborate with both private and public entities, aiding them in carving their own unique brand and reputation amidst a challenging and dynamic media landscape.
AxelMondrian & Partners offers an array of specialized services, including corporate strategy development, executive reputation management, corporate growth, and merger and acquisition communications. Among the key directions of the firm’s operations are launching brand and marketing campaigns, film production, and publication of corporate reports. Furthermore, AxelMondrian & Partners boasts an extensive track record in corporate social responsibility programs, execution of commercial and political campaigns, and provision of robust crisis communication strategies.
Shushan Harutyunyan, who has 17 years of experience in the management and execution of communication projects, has been appointed as the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of the Yerevan office. Ms. Harutyunyan, an alumnus of Central European University and Oxford University Saïd Business School, has effectively led and managed project teams ranging from 10 to 600 professionals across various cities such as Yerevan, Brussels, London, and Warsaw.
AxelMondrian & Partners hosts a diverse team of specialists from Europe and the CIS. The firm is actively open to collaborations and commits to implementing one pro-bono project each year, chosen for its significant social or cultural impact on the local community.
Axel Mondrian & Partners CJSC was registered in Armenia in November 2022. Its founding members include Shushan Harutyunyan (Managing Partner), Dr. Michael Kambeck (former executive of Ogilvy, and Burson Cohn & Wolfe), Gurgen Khachatryan (Co-founder of Galaxy Group of Companies and Chairman of Ucom's Board of Directors), and Hovhannes Grigoryan (Founder and Director of Breavis Company). AxelMondrian & Partners maintains a strict adherence to the European standards of professional conduct, promoting transparency and ethical practices throughout their operations.
