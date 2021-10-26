Ameriabank and HSBC Armenia to provide their customers access to each other’s ATMs without additional fees
A new offer for cardholders from Ameriabank CJSC (Ameriabank) and HSBC Bank Armenia CJSC (HSBC Armenia). From this time forward, the cardholders of Ameriabank and HSBC Bank Armenia can withdraw funds from the ATMs of both banks without any additional fees.
This cooperation will allow customers of both banks in Yerevan and in the regions of Armenia to use more than 200 ATMs of Ameriabank and HSBC Armenia 24/7 at the standard rate applied by their respective bank.
Learn about the tariffs and terms of Ameriabank debit cards here.
Learn about the tariffs and terms of HSBC Armenia cards here.
Ameriabank CJSC
Ameriabank is a rapidly growing bank in Armenia. It is considered one of the largest and most sustainable financial institutions in the country. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment, and retail banking services inside a comprehensive package of banking solutions. In 2020, Ameriabank was one of the leaders in the banking sector of Armenia based on key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loan portfolio, equity). For more information about the bank, visit www.ameriabank.am or contact +37410 56 11 11.
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,959bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.
HSBC in Armenia
HSBC Bank Armenia cjsc was established in 1996. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Group. HSBC Armenia serves around 30 000 customers through seven offices located in Yerevan and around 310 employees. As of 30 June 2021, the Bank has assets of AMD299 billion including the ones, allocated with the mediation of the HSBC Holdings plc.
The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.