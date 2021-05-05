A A
Earthquake on the 8th km north-west from Yelpin village
On May 5, at 13:16 local time (at 09:16 GMT) the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the MES of RA registered an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 and 10 kilometers depth with the geographic coordinates of 39.83⁰ in northern latitude and 45.02⁰ in eastern longitude on the 8th km north-west from Yelpin village of Vayots Dzor province on the Armenia-Nakhichevan border zone.
The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 3-4.
The earthquake was felt in Zangakatun and Lanjar villages of Ararat province with the magnitude of