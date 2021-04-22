Open news feed Close news feed
I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday: Jen Psaki (video)

   Saturday is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.  Adam Schiff and a group of about 100 bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the  USA President today asking him to follow through on his commitment that he made as a candidate.  Will the President be following through on his commitment, and will it be coming by Saturday with the latest remembrance?

 "Sure.  I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday.  But I don’t have anything to get ahead of that at this point in time",- answered Press Secretary Jen Psaki during  Press Briefing .




