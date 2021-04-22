A A
I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday: Jen Psaki (video)
Saturday is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Adam Schiff and a group of about 100 bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the USA President today asking him to follow through on his commitment that he made as a candidate. Will the President be following through on his commitment, and will it be coming by Saturday with the latest remembrance?
"Sure. I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday. But I don’t have anything to get ahead of that at this point in time",- answered Press Secretary Jen Psaki during Press Briefing .