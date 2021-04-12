A A
The U.S. Embassy offers condolences to Hirair Hovnanian’s family and friends
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Hirair Hovnanian, our valued partner from the Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Foundation.
Our partnership over the last five years has allowed us to triple the number of Armenian Fulbright Foreign Student program participants in STEM and entrepreneurship. We are confident that Hirair's and Anna's legacy will live on in the young people who exhibit the values of the Fulbright-Hovnanian program and contribute to strengthening the relationship between our countries.
The U.S. Embassy offers our condolences to Hirair Hovnanian’s family and friends, as well as the students who benefited from the Foundation’s generosity".
U.S. Embassy to Armenia