President Armen Sarkissian received the Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan (video)
Today, President Armen Sarkissian received the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia Rustam Badasyan.
The legislative package "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia" recently adopted by the National Assembly and sent to the President of the Republic for signing was discussed. The Minister presented President Sarkissian the clarifications on the mentioned legislative changes to President Sarkissian.