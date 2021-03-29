Deputy Suren Grigoryan submitted resignation letter
Pursuant to Article 155.1 of the Constitutional Law the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Suren Grigoryan submitted resignation letter on March 29.
Pursuant to Article 155.2 of the Constitutional Law the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, if after the issuance of the resignation, during one week, the deputy takes back his/her resignation letter, then the Speaker of the National Assembly makes an announcement, if the deputy does not take back his/her resignation letter, then a protocol is compiled on suspension of the powers, which signs and issues the Speaker of the National Assembly. The resignation letter is considered accepted after the issuance of the protocol,” the announcement by the NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan reads.