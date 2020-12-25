A A
Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes resolution of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies
The Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomed the resolution of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies, by which the parliament calls on the Luxembourg government to demand the entry of humanitarian organizations to Artsakh to support the solution of the difficult humanitarian situation in the republic.
"It is noteworthy that the resolution includes the observance of the ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners of war, and the exchange of prisoners of war. The parliament also notes the need for an independent investigation into the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the war and the prosecution of their perpetrators."