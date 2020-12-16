A A
Many deputies are ready to vote for us when Pashinyan resigns - Marukyan (video)
The leader of the "Bright Armenia" faction Edmon Marukyan thinks that the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not be able to carry out the actions of the road map he published, as he will leave the government sooner. "He will not reach the map of those six months, because he is the source of the country's destabilization and shocks. They cannot control those shocks. They do not have management knowledge and experience," says Marukyan.
According to the latter, they have done some work with the members of the "My Step" faction, and there are many deputies who are ready to vote for him when Pashinyan resigns.
"I think that the expert prime minister can be an alternative," Marukyan mentioned.