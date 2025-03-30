Yerevan: Azerbaijani Allegations of Ceasefire Violation Unfounded

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, alleging that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern and southeastern sectors of the border on the evening of March 29 and the morning of March 30, does not correspond to reality.



It should be recalled the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.



The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia reaffirms that, in accordance with the position of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, it stands ready to investigate the facts supporting the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, should they be provided to the Republic of Armenia.