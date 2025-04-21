"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have mined the areas adjacent to the positions." Arman Tatoyan

Arman Tatoyan posts on his Facebook page:

On April 12 and 13, 2025, our legal team carried out fact-finding missions in the Syunik region, specifically in the communities of Tegh and Kapan, including the villages of Tegh, Aravus, Khnatsakh, Nerkin Hand, Chakaten, and other border communities. The visit had a specific purpose: to prepare concrete applications to be submitted to international bodies, including international judicial institutions.

As in previous instances, it was once again confirmed that the residents of Tegh, Khnatsakh, Khoznavar, Aravus, Nerkin Hand, Chakaten, and other villages have been deprived of access to their pastures, arable lands, hayfields, and productive orchards, as most of these lands are now either under Azerbaijani control or within their line of fire. Livestock breeding and pig farming have nearly disappeared or significantly declined, and the orchards, which once served as the main source of income, have become both inaccessible and life-threatening (for instance, in Tegh, Aravus, Nerkin Hand, etc.).

It has also been revealed that during recent period, as a rule, every night from 10:30 PM to approximately 6:30 AM, Azerbaijani armed forces have been firing random gunshots toward Armenian communities. Residents reported that the sounds of bullets flying overhead are clearly audible and even physically perceptible. A few days ago, during one of these shooting incidents, solar panels used for water heating were damaged on the roof of a resident’s home in Khnatsakh.

Thus, it is absolutely wrong to justify Azerbaijani gunfire on political grounds by claiming that it is supposedly not targeted.

A serious concern has emerged regarding the mining of areas in and around Nerkin Hand by Azerbaijani forces. The village is surrounded from three sides by Azerbaijani military positions. In fact, most of the Azerbaijani posts are located within the sovereign territory of Armenia, and the mines that have been and are being laid are extremely close to civilian homes in Nerkin Hand—sometimes only a few hundred meters away.

Azerbaijani armed forces have mined the areas adjacent to their positions, endangering the lives and security of civilians and their agricultural activities. Residents’ orchards—often their sole source of income—are now under Azerbaijani control, and most are mined. Both TM-57 anti-tank mines and OZM-72 and PMN-2 anti-personnel mines have been placed. For example, in one Azerbaijani position, we found that mines were placed 70–80 meters away from their posts, and anti-personnel mines were placed as close as 10–30 meters.

The fact-finding team also learned that several farm animals were killed in recent days due to mine explosions.

This time, it was also documented that Azerbaijani forces destroyed a monument in the cemetery of Nerkin Hand village, which was dedicated to the victory in World War II. Only the pedestal remains, while the monument itself was destroyed about a month ago. Water sources, the village cemetery, and the Armenian church continue to be occupied. Azerbaijani military personnel have also illegally cut down thousands of trees, destroying the flora and fauna of the “Shikahogh” State Reserve, which is under special environmental protection. Within the sovereign territory of Armenia, including in the immediate vicinity of civilian houses in Nerkin Hand, military roads have been and continue to be illegally constructed.

These facts once again prove that since the appearance of Azerbaijani forces near the villages and roads of Syunik in 2020, and especially since the incursions of 2021, the normal life of the population has been disrupted, and the security of the residents is under serious threat. Fundamental human rights have been violated, including the rights to property, freedom of movement, and livelihood.