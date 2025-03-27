U.S. Ambassador Kvien Concludes Visit to Syunik Region, Reaffirms U.S. Support for Peace, Cultural Heritage, and American Investment in Armenia

Syunik, Armenia — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has concluded her visit to the Syunik region, where she emphasized the United States’ continued support for peace, greater shared economic prosperity, and preservation of cultural heritage.

During her March 25-26 visit, Ambassador Kvien discussed economic and regional issues with Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan, Tegh Community Head Davit Ghulunts, and other members of local community.

On her way to Syunik, the Ambassador stopped at the newly-opened GTB Steel Plant in Ararat region, a major U.S. investment that will benefit both our countries. In Syunik, she toured the ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade, another top U.S. investment in Armenia. ContourGlobal has updated the 55-year-old complex with U.S. technology to provide reliable energy to the region while supporting U.S. and local jobs.

Ambassador Kvien also visited the historic Saint Hripsime Church, where she underscored the importance of preserving Armenia’s cultural and religious heritage everywhere.

In Goris, she met European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) representatives to gain a clearer understanding of the current security situation. Throughout her visit, Ambassador Kvien engaged with local community leaders and residents, reaffirming the United States’ support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Talking with people of Syunik, I have heard their hope for peace, stability, and prosperity. I look forward to further strengthening the relationship between our countries,’” said Ambassador Kvien. She welcomed the recent progress toward the peace agreement, emphasizing that this is the pivotal moment to move beyond decades of conflict and work to ensure lasting security and economic prosperity in the South Caucasus.