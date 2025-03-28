New Offer for Residents of 28 Cities with 5G Network Joining Ucom

Throughout 2024, Ucom has carried out unprecedented network modernization efforts, resulting in the modern 5G network launch in 28 regional cities of Armenia, at the Bagratashen border checkpoint, and at the Myler Mountain Resort.

In this regard, from March 21 to May 31, as part of a special promotion, all the new customers who will purchase new SIM cards at Ucom’s sales and service centers in the cities with 5G coverage, will enjoy faster and more stable connectivity, along with 100 GB of internet to use over 6 months.

The offer is available to new subscribers joining the Next Level, Level Up, and Unity tariff plans. Upon activation, they will receive an additional 100 GB package for free, on top of the internet volume included in their chosen plan.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to build this modern, stable, and secure network in regional cities. Our sole aim is to deliver higher-quality communication services that meet contemporary standards. As a client-oriented company, we want our dear customers to fully benefit from and enjoy the opportunities provided by this new network,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

5G mobile technology is accessible to the subscribers of prepaid, postpaid, and corporate mobile tariff plans (except mobile internet-only plans) using a 5G-compatible smartphone running iOS or select Android operating systems.

It should be noted that Ucom’s network modernization and expansion continue this year as well. The company periodically updates the public on new developments. A list of cities with access to fixed and mobile services, along with more detailed information about the 5G network, can be found on the company’s official website.