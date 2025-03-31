Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire in the direction of the village of Khnatsakh; a residential house was damaged.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, alleging that on March 30, from 10:30 p.m. to March 31, at 4:35 a.m., units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in the eastern and southeastern sectors of the border, does not correspond to reality.

At the same time, we inform that on March 31, at approximately 12:50 a.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire toward the Khnatsakh settlement in the Syunik Province, resulting in damage to a residential house.

No casualties were reported.

It should be recalled the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia reaffirms that, in accordance with the position of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, it stands ready to investigate the facts supporting the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, should they be provided to the Republic of Armenia.