Ucom Introduces UPlay, Launching a New Era of Entertainment

Continuing its digital transformation journey, Ucom proudly announces the launch of UPlay, an innovative TV and media platform set to redefine entertainment in Armenia.

Developed in collaboration with MediaKind, a global leader in media and streaming technologies, UPlay offers a modern, user-friendly interface. A single account allows up to five devices to access the service simultaneously, making it perfect for families watching different programs. The “Continues Watching” feature lets users switch devices without interrupting their viewing.

Thanks to a new OTT solution, UPlay is accessible even in areas without Ucom’s fixed internet network. For TV viewing, subscribers receive an Android Smart Box with a premium design, turning a TV into a smart device with direct access to Netflix and YouTube.

Beyond offering over 200 TV channels grouped into thematic packages, UPlay includes a rich library of Armenian and international films. An exclusive partnership with Armflix, Armenian film platform, provides unparalleled access to local content.

“Armenia has adopted a nationwide digital transformation strategy, and we are deeply convinced that its success is impossible without the active involvement of the private sector. Technological progress today is no longer just a tool – it is an environment where education, the economy, culture, and public services are shaped. Digital solutions have long transcended sectoral boundaries and now impact nearly every aspect of our lives.

As a state, we aim to foster an environment where digital solutions become widespread and accessible. The ‘Transforming Tomorrow: Digital Era of Entertainment’ initiative is a vivid example of this. We are witnessing a phase where digital technologies not only keep pace with the demands of the modern world but also set new standards. The launch of this platform is not only a symbol of technological advancement but also a confident step toward positioning Armenia as a leader in the region’s digital market.

I express my gratitude to Ucom for its continuous investments, collaboration with global leading partners, and comprehensive support for the sector’s development. This is yet another testament that together we are building an Armenia where advanced technologies are accessible to all, ensuring high quality, freedom, and flexibility,” said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia.

“UPlay is more than just a TV platform – it’s a new standard for entertainment. We’ve combined cutting-edge technologies with user-centric design to create a unified experience across all screens, delivering the best in television and media to our customers. We’re thrilled about this product – it’s another vital step in our digital transformation. And we’re very confident that our subscribers will love it,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“Today, a new page is opening in the life of Ucom. We are evolving from a telecommunications operator into a provider of cutting-edge technological solutions. This is a bold step forward—to reunite hearts, and to revive and redefine Armenian culture in the digital age. For years, Ucom has been a leader in telecommunications in Armenia, but we have always believed that our mission goes beyond connectivity. Our vision is to unite people

around their identity, language, culture, and history. That is why we are proud to announce Ucom’s latest breakthrough: a world-class OTT platform that will deliver high-quality Armenian content to our subscribers and serve as a digital home for Armenians across the globe,” said Gurgen Khachatryan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ucom.

Personalization is at UPlay’s core, with options for age restrictions and tailored packages based on subscribers’ tastes and interests. Available within Unity packages or as a standalone service, UPlay will also be accessible to existing subscribers.